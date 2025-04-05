‘Not Any Longer’: Trump Says Era of US Being China’s ‘Whipping Post’ Is Over | Image: AP

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump fiercely defended his administration’s aggressive tariff policy on Chinese goods, claiming it marks the end of America being treated as a “dumb and helpless whipping post” in global trade. His remarks come as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing in what’s shaping into a full-blown economic confrontation.

Trump Vows to Reverse Economic Decline

Trump stated that the tariffs are part of a broader effort to correct years of what he called unfair trade practices by China and other countries.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA —not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly,” Trump said. “We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer.”

He claimed the US economy is undergoing an “economic revolution,” citing over $5 trillion in new investments. “We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before... Hang tough, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic,” he added.

China Slams US Tariffs as ‘Economic Weapons’

In response, China’s foreign ministry issued a strong warning, accusing the US of weaponizing tariffs and threatening China's development rights.

“We urge the US to stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China’s economy and trade,” the statement said, vowing that Beijing would continue to take “resolute measures” to protect its interests.

Tariff Escalation: 34% on Both Sides

Earlier this week, Trump announced a new 34% tariff on Chinese goods, raising the total US import duty on Chinese products this year to a staggering 54%. Beijing hit back on Friday with a matching 34% tariff on American goods, effective April 10.