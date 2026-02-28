'Not In Line With International Law': World Reacts To Israeli-US Attacks On Iran | Image: Reuters

Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation as President Donald Trump vowed to destroy Tehran's missile arsenal and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Below is international reaction to the attacks:

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman Of Russia's Security Council

"The peacemaker once again showed his face," Medvedev, a former Russian president, said. "All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything."

"The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let's see in 100 years..."

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

"I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

