'Not in Position to Evacuate': US Embassy in Jerusalem Issues Advisory to Nationals Stuck in Israel Amid Iran War

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a Security Alert on March 2, 2026, urging American citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to exercise extreme caution amid the ongoing volatile security situation across the region.

Due to heightened risks, including potential mortar, rocket, missile fire, and unmanned aircraft intrusions, the Embassy has directed all U.S. government employees and their family members to continue sheltering in place at or near their residences until further notice. The Embassy emphasized that it is currently unable to evacuate or provide direct assistance for Americans seeking to depart Israel.

For those planning independent departure, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism began operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing with Egypt as of March 2. Interested individuals must register in advance via the Ministry's evacuation form. Meeting points for buses include locations in Herzliya (Train Station Parking Lot), Haifa (Yad HaShmona Train Station Parking Lot), Jerusalem (Teddy Stadium, East Parking Lot), and Tel Aviv (Savidor Center Train Station Parking).

Passengers can proceed from Eilat by taxi to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing into Jordan. The Taba crossing is operating 24 hours a day, though security conditions may lead to sudden closures. Some travelers may face visa fees at the border (U.S. citizens exiting only to the Sinai region are exempt). Advance payment of any applicable toll is recommended via the official website, as it is date-specific and non-refundable.

Limited flight options were reported from airports in Taba and Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt. The Yitzhak Rabin crossing into Jordan accepts last passengers at 7:00 PM, while Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan was open with limited Royal Jordanian Airlines flights (delays expected).The Embassy stressed that it cannot endorse or recommend the Ministry's shuttles or other travel options, and the U.S. government cannot guarantee safety for those choosing to depart. Americans are advised to monitor border status via official sources and consult Israel Home Front Command guidance before traveling.

Key safety reminders include:

-Remain aware of surroundings and know the location of the nearest bomb shelter or protected space.

-Treat all "red alert" sirens as genuine and seek shelter immediately.

-Download the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command app (or similar tools like Red Alert: Israel) for real-time alerts.

-Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings, and areas with heavy police presence.

-Monitor local media and follow instructions from Israeli authorities.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for emergency updates and to regularly check the State Department's website for the latest Travel Advisory for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, as well as the Worldwide Caution.

For assistance, contact: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem: +972-2-630-4000 or JerusalemACS@state.gov

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv: +972-3-519-7575 or TelAvivACS@state.gov

State Department Consular Affairs: +1-888-407-4747 (U.S./Canada) or +1-202-501-4444 (overseas)