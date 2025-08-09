'Not Occupying Gaza, Will Free It From Hamas': Netanyahu Responds to Backlash Over Israel's Plan for Gaza City

Jerusalem: The Israeli Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial plan to seize control of Gaza City, sparking immediate international backlash as the war in Gaza approaches its tenth month. The decision comes amid growing pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire, with key ally Germany announcing a halt to military exports that could be used in Gaza.

Netanyahu Defends Plan Amid Global Criticism

Facing condemnation from world leaders and the UN, Netanyahu took to X to defend the strategic move, “We are not going to occupy Gaza — we are going to free Gaza from Hamas.”

He further added, “Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization.”

He claimed that the plan would help secure the release of Israeli hostages and ensure Gaza no longer threatens Israel's security.

What's Israel’s Plan for Gaza City?

Netanyahu has previously told that Israel intended to occupy the entire Gaza Strip before handing it over to “Arab forces.”

However, the latest Cabinet-approved blueprint focuses solely on Gaza City, the enclave’s largest urban centre, already devastated by months of bombardment and ground assaults.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would prepare to take control of the city while facilitating humanitarian aid for civilians outside combat zones.

It also outlined what it said were five "principles" for ending the war:

The disarmament of Hamas

The return of all hostages, both living and dead

The demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip

Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip

The establishment of an alternative civilian administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority

Israeli media reports suggest the takeover will not be immediate, with residents first required to evacuate.

Hamas has labelled the plan a “new war crime” and warned of “fierce resistance.” The group said in a statement: “This criminal adventure will cost [Israel] dearly and will not be an easy journey.”

The United Nations has also cautioned that the move could lead to “massive forced displacement” and “more killing.”

Israel’s Endgame: Gaza City or the Entire Strip?

While Netanyahu had earlier expressed his desire for Israel to control all of Gaza, the current plan limits its scope to Gaza City. Israel claims it already controls about 75% of the territory, while UN figures suggest roughly 86% is either militarised or under evacuation orders.

According to regional analysts, the city’s capture could mark the first phase of a broader push for full territorial control or serve as leverage to pressure Hamas in stalled ceasefire talks. Netanyahu has said Israel does not wish to govern Gaza permanently but will maintain a security perimeter before handing the territory over to Arab partners.