'Not Transferable': Nobel Committee Reacts After Trump's Willingness to Accept Maria Machado's 2025 Peace Prize

In a huge setback for Donald Trump, the Nobel Committee has rejected the United States President’s idea to accept the prestigious honor from 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan activist and politician.

In an official statement, the Committee clarified, "The facts are clear and well-established. Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time."

The controversy arose after Trump expressed his willingness to accept the award if it were personally handed to him by Machado during their scheduled meeting next week.

When asked in an interview about Machado’s desire to gift him the prize, Trump remarked, "It would be a great honor."

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Machado told a TV news outlet that she wished to give her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump "for liberating her country," citing the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces. When asked if he would accept the gesture, Trump replied, "She’s coming in sometime next week. I look forward to saying hello to her. I have heard she wants to do that. That would be a great honor."

Trump emphatically argued that he deserves the honor, reiterating his claim that he has put out "eight wars" between nations. He also subtly criticized the Nobel Committee in Norway for overlooking his role in de-escalating global tensions.

Advertisement

"I did put out eight wars. Eight and a quarter, because Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again. I will put the list up if you want; it’s a hell of a list. But I’ve stopped eight wars," Trump said during the interview. "And I think, you know, it’s been a major embarrassment to Norway. Now, I don’t know what Norway has to do with it, but that’s where the committee is located—a lot of Norwegian people. And it’s been a very big embarrassment to the country of Norway, whether they have anything to do with it or not. I think they do. They say they don’t. But when you put out eight wars, in theory, you should get one for each war because some of these wars were going on for 30 years," he said.

Trump once again took credit for halting military escalation between India and Pakistan, despite the Indian government’s repeated assertions that Pakistan reached out directly for a ceasefire and that no third-party mediation was involved in the truce following Operation Sindoor.

"India and Pakistan were ready to go at it big. And these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down. They were really at it, and I got it stopped. It was a big one," Trump said.

He further claimed credit for ending the conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, describing the experience of mediating peace as "beautiful."

"You look at Rwanda and the Congo. They have been fighting for 30 years and I got it stopped. I got so many wars [stopped]. So, it’s such a beautiful thing," he said.