'Not True': White House Denies Ceasefire Extension Request, Says US-Iran Talks ‘Very Likely’ In Pakistan

New Delhi: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified today that the U.S. has not officially requested an extension for the ceasefire, though she described the current negotiations as "productive and ongoing."

She further noted that the next phase of talks between the U.S. and Iran is expected to return to Pakistan, reinforcing that nation's pivotal role as the sole mediator in the dialogue.

Speaking at a White ​House press briefing, Leavitt said, "Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment. We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks."

She added, “You heard from the Vice President and the President this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now...We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday. It is in the best interest of Iran to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go.”

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She also shared details regarding the ongoing peace negotiations, noting that the administration feels positive about the chances of reaching a deal.

Where is the next negotiation?

Leavitt on being asked where the next round of peace talks will be held said, “ They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time.”

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She further went on to add , "They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help. The President feels it's important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that's what continues to take place."

A look at Islamabad talks

The talks last weekend between US and Iran broke down without an agreement to end the war, which President Donald Trump began alongside Israel on ​February 28, triggering ​Iranian attacks ⁠on Iran's Gulf neighbors and reigniting a conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in ​Lebanon.

The war has led Iran to effectively shut ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz - a vital artery for global crude and gas shipments - to ships other than its own, sharply reducing ⁠exports ​from the Gulf, particularly to Asia ​and Europe, and leaving energy importers scrambling for alternative supplies.

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