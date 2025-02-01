Nothing Can Delay This: Trump Set to Impose New Tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada Today

Washington: US President Donald Trump is all set to impose new tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada on Saturday, February 1. The tariffs will hit Canada and Mexico with a 25 per cent charge, while goods from China will face a 10 per cent tariff, potentially driving up prices for US consumers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the move, stating, "Starting tomorrow, those tariffs will be in place. These are promises made and promises kept by the president."

The tariffs, long threatened by Trump, are aimed at pressuring neighbouring countries to take stronger action against illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used in fentanyl production. Trump has also cited the tariffs as a means of boosting domestic manufacturing and raising federal revenues.

These tariffs carry both political and economic risks for Trump, who recently assumed the Oval Office after a historic comeback.

However, the tariffs pose both political and economic risks, especially after Trump’s historic return to the White House. Critics have raised concerns about the impact of these measures on US allies and global trade.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York criticised the move, saying, "We should be focused on going hard against competitors who rig the game, like China, rather than attacking our allies. If these tariffs go into full effect, they will raise prices for everything from groceries to cars to gas, making it even harder for middle-class families to get by."

Trump had also hinted at a potential exemption for oil imports from Canada and Mexico, suggesting a possible reduction in tariffs for oil. “I’m probably going to reduce the tariff a little bit on that,” he said, indicating a potential decrease to 10 per cent.

The US President also announced plans for more tariffs shortly, including on computer chips, oil and gas, copper, and imports from the European Union. "We think we’re going to bring it down to 10 per cent," Trump said, adding that additional tariffs could come as soon as February 17.

The president also said more tariffs were coming, though he offered few specifics. “We’re going to put tariffs on (computer) chips, we’re going to put tariffs on oil and gas. That’ll happen fairly soon, I think around the 17th of February,” Trump said, also promising tariffs on copper and the European Union.

However, when asked if the tariffs can be delayed, Trump said, “No, no.”

In response, both Canada and Mexico have prepared for potential retaliatory tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that tariffs would have "disastrous consequences" for the US, affecting American jobs and driving up costs. He emphasized that Canada would respond "immediately" if the tariffs go forward but did not provide specifics.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Mexico has multiple contingency plans in place and would continue defending its sovereignty. "We are always going to defend the dignity of our people, and we are always going to defend the respect of our sovereignty," Sheinbaum stated, underscoring Mexico’s stance on maintaining dialogue on equal terms with the US.

The escalating tariff dispute threatens to ignite a broader trade conflict, with economic experts warning that it could hurt growth and intensify inflation, further complicating the US economic landscape.