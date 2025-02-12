Now Tractors Roll Into London: Farmers Rise Up Against Labour’s ‘Destructive’ Inheritance Tax Hike

London: Similar to the 2021 farmers' tractor march in Delhi, hundreds of farmers marched through London with their tractors, protesting the proposed changes to inheritance tax by the Labour government. The new policy would impose a 20 percent inheritance tax on farms worth over £1 million, sparking outrage among the farmers.

The protest, organised by the Save British Farming movement, was the third large-scale demonstration since Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the policy last year.

The protesting farmers claimed that the tax increase could wipe out family farms, which are already low in profit.

A protesting farmer from Penshurst, Simon Broad warned that the reforms could make Britain more reliant on food imports, damaging domestic food security. He stated that they need to be in control of their food supply.

Other farmers expressed similar concerns, stating that many family farms lack sufficient cash flow to pay for the massive tax bill. A farmer from a town near London, Paul Vicary said, "If we lose that land, what's left won't be enough to sustain a farm."

Labour Government Defends Tax Changes

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to concerns, saying the actual threshold for inheritance tax liability could reach up to £3 million once exemptions are applied. The Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, defended the tax changes as a measure to counter wealthy investors using agricultural land for tax avoidance.

The London protest is part of a larger movement, with farmers across Europe staging protests over various grievances, including environmental protection, fuel taxes, and declining prices for their produce. French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Belgian, and Greek farmers have all taken to the streets, blocking highways and circling government buildings.

UK MPs' Concerns Over India's Farmer Protests: A Look Back

The recent farmers’ protest in the United Kingdom has brought back memories when several UK MPs expressed concerns over the safety of Indian farmers. The protests, which have lasted for more than 100 days against the now repealed farming laws, drew international attention including the UK.

Citing instances from the protest at the Delhi borders, connecting Haryana, UK MPs had made allegations claiming that human rights and democratic freedoms were not being upheld in India, as per foreign media reports.

"Water cannons and tear gas and repeated clashes between police and farmers and interruption in internet connectivity have been matters of concern," SNP MP Martin Day said. He added that several farmers had reportedly taken their own lives.

The MPs had then demanded that UK officials should raise the concerns that floated in the UK Parliament with India.