'Obama Didn't Want Biden To Run For President': Jonathan Allen Reveals in His New Book | Image: X

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama reportedly did not want Joe Biden to become Democratic nominee and run for presidential elections in 2016 and as well as in 2020, a book claims and also reveals new details about Former Vice President Harris, President Trump and the 2024 election.

In an interview with MSNBC, Jonathan Allen, co-author of ‘Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House,’ said, "Barack Obama did not think that Joe Biden should have run for president in 2016, and did not think he should have run in 2020."

Obama Wanted Biden Out of White House?

"Obama didn't think Biden was a very good political person from the beginning, and he immediately also wanted to see Biden out. He knew that he had lost influence with Biden by not having backed" his previous nominations, author claimed in the interview.

Allen, NBC News' senior politics reporter, and Amie Parnes, The Hill's senior political correspondent, shared these insights during the interview about their book, FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House, set for release this month.

One of Joe Biden's key strengths as a presidential candidate was the lasting influence of his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama. During the first round of debates, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker called him out, stating, "You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not."

‘Kamala Wasn’t The Best Choice For Democrats'

Obama "didn’t want Kamala Harris to be the replacement for Biden. He didn’t think that she was the best choice for Democrats," Allen said.

Obama worked behind the scenes to prevent Kamala Harris from becoming the nominee, "He did not have faith in her ability to win the election," Allen said.

Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes', 'Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House' delves into the intense and dramatic 2024 U.S. presidential election, focusing on the fierce rivalry between the two oldest candidates for president Biden and Trump.

The book explores the chaos and surprising twists that defined the election, such as a sitting president dropping his re-election bid, Donald Trump surviving felony charges and an assassination attempt, and Kamala Harris launching a short but intense 107-day campaign.