‘Trump Offended Entire Italy’: Deputy PM Cancels US Trip Over 'Meloni Begged For Photo' Remark

Rome, Italy: A diplomatic rift between Rome and Washington has escalated sharply after remarks by US President Donald Trump about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni started a strong political backlash in Italy, with Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani taking the stern step of cancelling his scheduled visit to the United States in protest.

At the centre of the controversy is Trump’s claim in a televised interaction that Meloni had “begged” him for a photograph during the G7 Summit in France, an assertion strongly rejected by Rome.

‘She Begged Me…’ Remark That Set Off the Row

The controversy began after Trump, speaking to Italy’s La7 television channel, made a striking claim about the G7 meeting. According to the channel’s translation, he said, “She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her. She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her,” Trump said.

The comments quickly circulated in Italy, prompting outrage and a firm political response from Rome.

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Italy’s Stern Response: US Visit Cancelled

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani led the pushback, calling the remarks offensive and announcing a diplomatic step in response.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June.”

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The cancellation of the planned US visit signals a sharp escalation, turning a verbal dispute into a formal diplomatic signal of protest.

'Completely Made Up': Meloni’s Sharp Rebuttal

Responding directly, Giorgia Meloni rejected Trump’s version of events outright and expressed surprise at his comments.

“Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover,” she said.

She also criticised his approach to international relations, adding, “I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence.”