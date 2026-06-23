'Oil Prices Are Tumbling, World Is Safer': Trump Claims Historic Hormuz Shipping Record

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that the Strait of Hormuz witnessed unprecedented maritime activity following the implementation of Washington's new diplomatic understanding with Tehran.

Trump claimed that "19 Millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait (on Monday) -- an all-time RECORD." In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump lauded the outcome of the diplomatic agreement finalised with Iran last week.

"Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place!" Trump wrote, celebrating the impact of the bilateral understanding. Expanding on these assertions during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Trump claimed that oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz hit an unprecedented high the previous day, framing the development as a significant milestone while affirming that the crucial maritime chokepoint continues to remain completely unobstructed for international maritime trade.

"We took in more oil yesterday than has ever gone through the Strait! We have an oil Gusher. The Strait is totally open," Trump stated. Elaborating on the broader diplomatic objectives behind this development, the US President maintained that Washington has successfully secured two vital strategic goals: maintaining unhindered global energy flows through the passage and permanently blocking Iran's path to an atomic bomb.

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Accentuating the imperative of regional stability, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to peace and stated that his administration is actively engaged in averting any further escalation across the Middle East. "We have 2 things! We have an open Strait and we have a country that will never have a nuclear weapon," he remarked.

In alignment with this strategic shift, the United States paused its economic embargo on Iranian crude shipments on Monday, a move initiated after US Vice President JD Vance announced that Tehran would permit the re-entry of United Nations atomic inspectors into the country.

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"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance told journalists after the high-stakes diplomatic deliberations at Switzerland's luxury Burgenstock resort, which are geared towards concluding the military hostilities involving the US, Israel and Iran. Providing Tehran's perspective on this breakthrough, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei noted that "a very brief discussion took place regarding the nuclear issue, but there was no discussion of details."

The ongoing dialogue builds directly on momentum from last week, when the two capitals formalised a memorandum of understanding to structure the framework for the Swiss peace talks, following nearly 40 days of intensive military conflict that eventually gave way to a fragile truce. This diplomatic track is specifically structured to confront deep-seated contentions that have strained relations between Washington and Tehran for generations, with a primary focus on Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities.

Highlighting the long-term nature of these negotiations, Vance observed, "The final deal is the house," adding, "We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people." Reflecting the immediate economic relief generated by the framework, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared an update on social media, stating: "Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and a major reconstruction and development plan launched for Iran."