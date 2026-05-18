‘Old Lahore Is Back’: Pakistan Restores Hindu, Sikh and British-Era Names After 79 Years

New Delhi: In an important cultural change, Pakistan's cultural capital, Lahore, is slowly reclaiming many of its historic Hindu, Sikh, and colonial-era identities that were lost during decades of Islamisation. Nearly 79 years after Partition, authorities have began replacing signboards bearing Islamic names with their older historical names, which many people have been using unofficially for centuries.

Within barely two months, nine locations in Lahore have been formally returned to their original identities. What makes the development more noteworthy is the lack of any significant organised opposition in a country where Islamisation has impacted public places for decades.

Nawaz Sharif’s Push To Bring Back “Old Lahore”

The restoration work is intimately related to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has described it as part of restoring Lahore to its "old glory". The plan is being undertaken by the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR), a large urban conservation project worth about 50 billion Pakistani rupees.

The project was started in 2025 by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. According Pakistani officials, the program is more than just renaming names; it is also about restoring Lahore's historical and architectural identity after years of neglect, fast urbanization, and ideological rewriting.

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The effort is overseen by a steering committee led by Nawaz Sharif, and another subcommittee of government officials has been formed to monitor the restoration process.

The Names That Have Returned

The Names That Have Returned

Several locations that once carried Islamic names are now officially returning to their older identities associated with Lahore’s pre-Partition past.

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Islampura has reverted to Krishan Nagar

Sunnat Nagar is once again Santnagar

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk has become Lakshmi Chowk

Babri Masjid Chowk is now again Jain Mandir Chowk

Mustafaabad has reverted to Dharampura

Sir Aga Khan Chowk is again being referred to as Davis Road

Allama Iqbal Road is returning to its older name, Jail Road

Fatima Jinnah Road is once again Queens Road

Bagh-e-Jinnah is reclaiming its colonial-era association as Lawrence Gardens



Among these changes, the restoration of Jain Mandir Chowk has especially drawn attention. The area near the historic Jain temple had been renamed Babri Masjid Chowk during the 1990s, a period marked by political and religious tensions following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in India.

A Much Bigger Heritage Restoration Plan

The renaming drive is merely one component of a much larger heritage rehabilitation effort in Lahore. The city now contains at least 115 officially recognized heritage buildings. Restoration work has begun on 48 of the 75 colonial-era structures nominated for conservation.

The initiative has now expanded far beyond Lahore's old city regions. Authorities are planned extensive repair efforts in colonial communities surrounding Mall Road, as well as the revival of several historic promenades.

The government intends to bury overhead electrical wiring underground, replace sewerage and drainage systems, clear encroachments around ancient monuments and parks, and rebuild vast parts of Lahore's seven-kilometer-old city wall.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has also announced renovation plans for all eight gates of Lahore’s historic walled city, including the famous Delhi Gate.

“History Is Lahore’s Identity”

The idea over restoring Lahore's original names apparently gathered traction during a high-level meeting held by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on March 19, as part of the Lahore Heritage Area Revival initiative.

During the discussion, Nawaz Sharif reportedly stated that Pakistan should learn from European countries that keep historical names rather than changing them. According to him, Lahore's historical names are part of history and should be preserved rather than forgotten.

Maryam Nawaz also emphasized that Lahore's history shapes its character, and that the city's ancient names and heritage structures are reminders of its past.

The development has aroused discussion not only in Lahore, but throughout Pakistan. According to reports, authorities may explore reinstating original historical names in portions of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the initiative's second phase.