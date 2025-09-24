'Om Shanti, Shanti Om,' Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Concludes UN General Assembly Speech With Sanskrit Mantra | WATCH

In the 80th UN General Assembly, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto signed off his address with the Sanskrit mantra “Om Shanti, Shanti Om”, a universal call for peace.

He also invoked greetings from multiple cultures and faiths, calling for global peace and unity.

In his speech, Prabowo Subianto emphasised that Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality.

“This is a beautiful dream that we must work together on,” he said, urging nations to complete the journey of peace started by their forefathers.

He concluded his address by saying, “Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, Shalom, Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Om, Namo Budaya."

“Wassalamu alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh” – an Islamic greeting meaning “peace and blessings be upon you.”

“Shalom” – the Hebrew word for peace.

“Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti Om” – a Hindu invocation for peace.

“Namo Budaya” – a Buddhist phrase meaning “Homage to the Buddha”.

Each phrase reflected Indonesia’s message of harmony and inclusivity. Prabowo Subianto closed with, “Thank you very much. May God bless us all, may peace be upon us.”

Indonesian President On Gaza-Israel Conflict

The Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto also addressed the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict. He announced Indonesia’s readiness to deploy 20,000 or more peacekeepers to help safeguard peace in Gaza or other parts of Palestine.

Taking a strong stance, he said Indonesia would acknowledge Israel only when Israel accepts Palestine as a state. “We will continue to serve where peace needs guardians, not just with words, but with boots on the ground,” he stressed.

As the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, Indonesia has no diplomatic ties with Israel but remains one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces globally.