Oman Confirms US-Iran Negotiations In Geneva On Thursday

Muscat: Fresh negotiations between the United States and Iran will be held in Geneva on Thursday, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi confirmed amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

"Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal," Badr Al Busaidi said in a post on X.

The announcement comes as the United States continues to strengthen its military presence in the region, sparking concerns about a potential broader conflict with Iran.

The New York Times reported that hundreds of servicemen have been transferred from the Al Udeid base in Qatar, according to information provided by Pentagon officials.

Similar logistical shifts have been identified across a network of American facilities in Bahrain, the headquarters of the Navy's 5th Fleet, as well as in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Government officials are reportedly apprehensive that the 30,000 to 40,000 US troops currently deployed within the region could serve as the primary target of the Islamic Republic in the event of an all-out war.

Military experts consulted on the matter suggested that such a confrontation would differ drastically from the strike on Al Udeid in June 2025, during which Iranian authorities provided the US with advance notice.

The Jerusalem Post highlighted a stern warning from the Iranian mission to the UN, which stated that, in case of an American attack, ''all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets.''

In light of these threats, the US is reportedly augmenting its regional posture by shifting air defence systems into the Middle East to safeguard its forces and interests.

This defensive buildup accompanies a decision to maintain two aircraft carriers at a significant distance from Iranian territory to ensure they do not become easy targets for retaliation.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to come to terms with the US on the nuclear deal within 10 to 15 days or "it's going to be unfortunate."