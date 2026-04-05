One In 15.5 Million Chance: Woman Gives Birth To 4 Identical Girls In Extremely Rare Occurrence In Russia

Moscow: In an extraordinarily rare medical event, a woman in St. Petersburg, Russia, has given birth to four identical girls, marking the first recorded case of its kind in Russian history.

The birth has drawn significant attention from the global medical community, with statistical estimates placing the odds of such an occurrence at approximately one in every 15.5 million pregnancies.

The four newborns weighed 1,360g, 1,400g, 1,570g and 1,640g, and measured between 37cm and 41cm at birth. All four babies have been reported to be in stable condition following the delivery.

Notably, all four girls shared a single placenta, a condition known as monochorionic pregnancy, which is what makes the case medically extraordinary.

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In a standard multiple pregnancy, each foetus typically develops with its own placenta. A monochorionic quadruplet birth means all four originated from a single fertilised egg that split multiple times, an event with no reliable predictor and no known genetic cause.

The birth required an operating room packed with medical staff to ensure the safety of both the mother and the four newborns.

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