One Indian Worker Killed, Three Injured in Drone Attack in Moscow Region; Embassy Responds Swiftly

Moscow/New Delhi: One Indian national was killed and three others were injured in a drone attack in Russia's Moscow region on Sunday, according to the Indian Embassy in Russia.

In a statement posted on X, the Embassy confirmed that embassy officials promptly visited the site of the incident and met with the injured workers at a hospital. The Embassy expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and said it is actively coordinating with the concerned company’s management and local Russian authorities to extend all possible assistance to the affected workers.

A second statement from the Embassy said, “Today in the Moscow region, as a result of a drone attack, one citizen of India was killed and three others were injured. Embassy staff traveled to the scene of the incident and visited the victims in the hospital. The embassy expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and is doing everything possible to provide the necessary assistance to the victims.”

The incident comes amid ongoing security concerns in parts of Russia due to the conflict with Ukraine, which has seen increased drone activity targeting regions near the capital. The identities of the Indian workers and the exact location within the Moscow region have not been publicly disclosed so far.