Protest In Support of Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Turns Violent, Court Remands Custody; 1 Injured, 9 Arrested

Kathmandu: One person has been injured and nine arrested in a protest demanding the release of former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is in police custody over the use of force during the Gen-Z protest of September last year. The Kathmandu District Court has granted permission to keep former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak in custody for five days for investigation.

Both were presented before the court on Sunday after being arrested on Saturday in Katunje and Gundu. The clash broke out between supporters of the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist and the police in Kathmandu during a protest demanding the release of party chair KP Sharma Oli.

Tensions escalated after a dispute broke out between protesters and police. Demonstrators reportedly threw stones, while police used baton charges to bring the situation under control. The UML had announced nationwide protests after the arrest of its chair, Oli. Since Saturday, demonstrations have been taking place in Kathmandu and other parts of the country, with protesters demanding Oli's release and the resignation of Home Minister Sudhan Gurung.

The cadres and supporters of Oli have been demanding an impartial investigation into the incidents that occurred on September 8 and 9, 2025. They called for the report prepared under the leadership of Gauri Bahadur Karki to be scrapped, terming it biased.

The party further demanded a fair investigation into acts of vandalism, arson, and looting during the protests, and called for legal action against all those involved. It also stressed the need for a serious probe into the alleged involvement of various non-governmental organisations.

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UML has demanded the immediate release of Chair Oli and leader Lekhak, warning of further protests if their demands are not addressed. Although the demonstration remained peaceful, slogan chanting created a tense atmosphere in the area for some time. The government has accused them in connection with deaths that occurred during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9, 2025. Authorities have filed charges related to homicide, leading to their detention for investigation.

Lekhak was physically present before the court, while Oli attended the hearing virtually from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj. Oli is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, where doctors say he is dealing with several health conditions. He was admitted after experiencing irregular heart palpitations and has a medical history that includes two kidney transplants.

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