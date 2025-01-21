Only 2 Genders, Emergency At Mexico Border: Top Quotes from Donald Trump's First Speech as 47th US President

New Delhi, India: After being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump delivered a fiery inaugural address that set the tone for his administration’s agenda. Trump declared January 20, 2025, as "Liberation Day" and promised a "golden age" for the nation. Here are some of the most notable quotes from his speech:

- On America's Revival:

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected all over the world."

- Border Emergency:

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning the millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my 'Remain in Mexico' policy."

- Mass Deportations:

"Millions and millions of criminal aliens will be deported."

- Commitment to Americans:

"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America."

- Space Ambitions:

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars and plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars."

- Environmental Policy:

"The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord."

- On Gender Policies:

"I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

- Trade and Maritime Actions: