'Oopsie, Too Late': El Salvador President Refuses to Repatriate Mistakenly Deported Man From US

New Delhi: In a Oval Office meeting on Monday, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele told the U.S. President Donald Trump that he had no plans to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported from the United States.

The statement came amid a growing diplomatic and legal controversy over the Trump administration’s aggressive use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport hundreds of migrants including Abrego, a Maryland resident with legal protection from deportation.

Trump Applauds Bukele’s Hardline Approach

During the meeting, Trump hailed Bukele as a key ally in cracking down on gang violence and unauthorized immigration.

Praising El Salvador’s willingness to house alleged gang members and deportees in high-security prisons, Trump declared, “We’ll send as many [illegal migrants] as possible to El Salvador.” He added that the U.S. would assist in building more prison infrastructure in the Central American country.

The collaboration has sparked criticism from human rights groups, who accuse Bukele’s administration of imprisoning thousands without due process. Bukele dismissed the allegations, quipping: “I like to say we actually liberated millions.” Trump responded with approval: “Do you think I can use that?”

'Kilmar Can’t Come Back': Bukele Stands Firm

Bukele, asked whether he would return Abrego Garcia — whose deportation defied a U.S. judge’s protective order — dismissed the idea outright. “The question is preposterous,” Bukele said. “How can I smuggle a terrorist into the U.S.?” echoing U.S. claims that Abrego is affiliated with MS-13, a designation his legal team vehemently denies.

Though the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a directive to "facilitate and effectuate" Abrego's return, ambiguity over the term “effectuate” has stalled action. Meanwhile, the Trump administration claims no legal obligation to extract Abrego from a Salvadoran prison, where he has been held since March 15.

Abrego’s deportation has drawn outrage from immigration advocates and sparked demonstrations outside the White House. His wife, a U.S. citizen, joined protestors demanding his immediate return. “President Trump, bring Kilmar home now!” one speaker implored.

Lawyers for other deportees argue that many of those sent to El Salvador were wrongly labeled gang members without due process. The administration insists the migrants were vetted and linked to groups like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gangs it has designated as terrorist organizations.

White House Dismisses Due Process Concerns

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller defended the deportation, saying, “His status was he’s an illegal alien... which means he can be indefinitely detained and removed to any other country in the world.” This position directly contradicts an earlier immigration court ruling that recognized Abrego faced potential gang violence in El Salvador and granted him protection from removal.

Travel Advisory Lifted Despite Turmoil