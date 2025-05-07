Anchor Shuts Down Pakistan Minister’s ‘Victim of Terror’ Claim in Live TV Embarrassment

Washington: Pakistan 's Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar was left red-faced on live television when Sky News anchor Yalda Hakim called out his false claims that "Pakistan has no terror camps."

Just hours after India's Operation Sindoor struck nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Tarar appeared on international TV and said, “Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. We are fighting terrorists in our western region. There are no terrorist camps in Pakistan. We have lost 19,000 lives in this fight. India didn’t even condemn the Jaffar Express hacking incident. India is sponsoring terrorism by assassinating Sikhs abroad. We caught Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

“Your Own Leaders Said It” – Anchor's Reality Check

But Sky News anchor Yalda Hakim wasn’t buying the narrative. She sharply added, “Can I remind you, just a week ago on my show, your own Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan supported and funded terror groups as proxies for over a decade.”

She continued, “In 2018, even the United States cut military aid to Pakistan accusing it of playing a double game. Your own leaders—including General Pervez Musharraf, Benazir Bhutto, and even Bilawal Bhutto—have said Pakistan supported terrorist groups.”

“Osama Was in Pakistan”

Yalda Hakim further cornered the minister with global facts, she said, “We also know Osama bin Laden was found and killed in Abbottabad, inside Pakistan. I’ve been to Pakistan—I know"

The fiery exchange has gone viral online, with many calling it a perfect example of Pakistan being caught lying about its terror links. The anchor’s calm but firm rebuttal exposed how Pakistan continues to deny facts already accepted by its own top leaders.