'Operation Epic Fury' Casualties Mount: 7th American Soldier Dies After Iranian Strike On Saudi Arabia Base

Tehran: As the 9-day conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, the US military has confirmed that a 7th American service member has succumbed to injuries sustained during Iranian operations. The victim died on Saturday after receiving wounds during Iran's attack on Saudi Arabia on March 1. The officials confirmed that all 7 American fatalities in the ongoing conflict have been members of the US Army.

The initial 6 loss of lives involved Army reservists who were tragically killed on the first day of the conflict during a deadly strike on a command centre situated within a Kuwaiti port. The 7th soldier of the US military had been in a serious condition since the Iranian assault on Saudi Arabia, and his death has further intensified the tensions as the conflict enters its second week of high-intensity combat.

In the meantime, the Israeli military has escalated its air strikes, reporting the total destruction of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force headquarters in Tehran. Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), confirmed that the facility in Tehran, which served as the central nervous system for Iran’s ballistic missile command and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) arrays, has been dismantled. On Sunday, Israel reportedly struck more than 140 targets across Iran, which was claimed to be the most intensive period of aerial bombardment in recent times.

Amidst these military developments, the Israeli government has moved to prepare its citizens for a protracted struggle. Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the IDF’s army chief, issued an assessment to the public, stating that the nation must prepare for a war that may take a longer time. Reminding the citizens that Israel has effectively been in a state of emergency for 2 years, the Army Chief asserted that perseverance and patience are now the country’s most vital assets. The assessment shows a strategic shift of the focus from immediate retaliation to a long-term campaign of systemic degradation.

Advertisement

Decapitation Strikes In Central Beirut

Meanwhile, in another overnight operation, the Israeli Navy conducted a precision strike on a hotel in central Beirut, claiming to be eliminating 5 senior commanders of the IRGC’s Quds Force. The Israeli military stated that these commanders were hiding in a civilian hotel and were instrumental in the funding, arming, and intelligence-sharing operations of Hezbollah and Hamas. They also claimed that these commanders were specifically linked to the Lebanon and Palestine corps of the Quds Force, representing a massive blow to Iran's ‘Axis of Resistance’ network.

The latest maritime strike followed the killing of the acting commander of the Quds Force’s Lebanon Corps in Tehran last week. The Quds Force, which oversees Iran’s extraterritorial military and covert operations, is now facing a leadership crisis at a time when its coordination with allied groups is critical.

Advertisement

Destruction Of Tehran’s Missile Command

Reports claimed that the removal of the IRGC Air Force headquarters in Tehran was expected to have tactical consequences for the Iranian regime. The IDF stated that the command centre was responsible for orchestrating the ‘Operation Honest Promise’ missile waves that have targeted Israeli cities and regional airbases over the past week. By dismantling the research and transmission hubs for both ballistic missiles and drones, the US-Israeli coalition is looking to blunt the frequency and accuracy of Tehran’s retaliatory attack.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin noted that the air campaign has moved into a phase of “widespread poundings”, focusing on the infrastructure that allows the Iranian regime to project power beyond its borders. The loss of the Air Force HQ, with the previously reported strike on the IRGC Space Force headquarters, suggested a systematic effort by the IDF to "blind and deafen" the Iranian military leadership.