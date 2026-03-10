'Operation Epic Mistake': Iran Mocks Trump's Military Operation As Global Oil Prices Surge, Warns Of 'Many Surprises' For US | Image: Reuters

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday accused the United States of plotting against Iran's oil and nuclear facilities, asserting that Tehran is fully prepared to respond and has "many surprises" in store.

In a post on X, Araghchi mocked the US' Operation Epic Fury against the Islamic Republic, calling it "Operation Epic Mistake", which has already triggered major disruptions in global crude markets.

"9 days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing. We know the U.S. is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock," Araghchi wrote.

He further warned that Iran is ready to respond to any escalation.

"Iran is fully prepared. And we, too, have many surprises in store," the post added.

Araghchi's remarks come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with both sides trading accusations and warnings as military and economic pressures continue to mount in global markets.

On Monday, Brent crude prices surged sharply, rising by more than 25 per cent to USD 116.5 per barrel, amid the ongoing conflict, which has made crude prices bullish.

During the trading session, crude prices also touched a high of USD 119.45 per barrel, reflecting growing concerns in the global energy market as geopolitical tensions intensify in the region.

Experts warn that if geopolitical tensions continue to escalate and supply disruptions persist, oil prices could remain volatile and may move towards the USD 150 level in the coming period.

Meanwhile, amid the surging global oil prices triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia, US President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would "drop rapidly" once Iran's nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that "only fools would think differently."

Calling it a small price to pay for America and world safety and peace, Trump wrote, "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

The development comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, announced the appointment of the late leader's son, 56-year-old cleric Mojtaba Khamenei, to the position.