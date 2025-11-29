Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Air Force IL-76 Arrives In Sri Lanka With 80 NDRF Personnel, Relief Supplies

Colombo: An Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft reached Sri Lanka with 80 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), including four females and four sniffer dogs, along with disaster relief supplies and rescue equipment to aid ongoing operations.

The Sri Lanka Air Force announced the arrival on X, stating, “An IL-76 IAF aircraft arrived in Sri Lanka carrying 80 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel, including four females, four sniffer dogs, disaster relief supplies and rescue equipment to support ongoing relief operations.”

The deployment followed the early-morning lift-off from India, where two NDRF teams totalling 80 rescuers and four canines departed from Hindon Air Base on the same aircraft. Led by P K Tiwary, Commandant 8th Battalion, the teams carried specialised HADR equipment, including inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication systems, medical first-aid kits and other essential supplies for rescue efforts in cyclone-affected areas.

This international assistance comes as NDRF continues to maintain strong domestic readiness. Fourteen teams are currently stationed across vulnerable coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai. Additional teams have been designated for Puducherry, while ten more from the 5th Battalion (Pune) and 6th Battalion (Vadodara) are heading to Chennai to bolster preparedness.

HQ NDRF remains engaged in continuous monitoring in coordination with IMD, NDMA, state administrations, the Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies to ensure efficient response efforts both domestically and internationally.

India further expanded its support on Friday through Operation Sagar Bandhu, with the first set of relief material handed over in Sri Lanka. The consignments were delivered by the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the frontline warship INS Udaigiri.

