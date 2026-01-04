Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army Engineers Launch 100-ft Bailey Bridge to Restore Connectivity

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka shared on Sunday that Indian Army Engineers have commenced launching a 100-ft Bailey Bridge in Kandy to restore connectivity in the region.

The work is part of India's Operation Sagar Bandhu, aimed at assisting Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused widespread destruction in the country. The Indian High Commission further informed that other works to assist the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority are also underway.

"Operation Sagar Bandhu continues reconnecting vital roads destroyed in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.@adgpi Engineers have commenced launching of the 100 ft Bailey Bridge at KM-21, Kandy, to restore connectivity on B-492 Highway. Other works to assist the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority are also underway".

Earlier in December, during his visit to Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India has proposed a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

Speaking in Colombo as a special envoy of PM Modi, Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to its neighbour during a uniquely challenging period, saying "the letter from PM Modi that I handed over builds on our first responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka".

Jaishankar detailed the scale of the initial relief efforts, noting that the operation "delivered around 1100 tonnes of relief material" and "about 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided".

Highlighting New Delhi's continued engagement with Colombo, the Jaishankar said PM Modi has directed officials to work closely with the Sri Lankan government to address rebuilding priorities.

"Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, PM Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priority in that regard," Jaishankar said.

He outlined the proposed assistance package, stating, "The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in a Concessional line of credit and USD 100 million in grants". Jaishankar stated.

The USD 450 million package is currently being "finalised in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka" to ensure the funds are directed toward the most critical infrastructure and recovery needs.

EAM Jaishankar was on a visit to Sri Lanka, where he held separate meetings with the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and the Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa. Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath expressed gratitude towards India for assistance, hailing New Delhi's Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Sri Lankan Minister Herath thanked India for the economic support to Sri Lanka, as New Delhi provided a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package for reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah. He noted that India has provided USD 4 billion in assistance through lines of credit to Colombo's economy.

He said Sri Lanka "deeply values" India's continuous economic assistance through emergency financing, foreign exchange support and USD 20.66 million extended to settle payments due for projects completed under existing lines of credit.