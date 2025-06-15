Operation Sindoor Against Pak Again! Dark Side Of Pakistani-Backed Medical Universities In Kyrgyzstan Exposed

New Delhi: Amidst prevailing tensions in Ukraine and Russia, the allure of affordable medical education in Kyrgyzstan has now started attracting thousands of Indian students to pursue their dream of becoming a doctor. However, beneath the surface lies an alleged sinister plot involving Pakistan that appears to be threatening the future of these aspiring doctors. As Pakistan's another ill move against the Indian nationals revealed on the foreign soil, India apparently seems to be conducting another ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Kyrgyzstan, against Pakistan-backed, influenced universities or those universities, which are owned by Pakistani entities.

According to the revelations, these Pakistani-influenced universities in Kyrgyzstan, impersonating as reputable medical colleges, are allegedly involved in issuing fake degrees, ideological indoctrination, and radicalisation of Indian students.

As per data, nearly 7 lakh Indian students dream of becoming doctors, who look abroad for affordable alternatives due to limited seats in the Indian government medical colleges and exorbitant fees in private institutions. In recent years, Kyrgyzstan has emerged as a popular destination, promising international-standard medical education at a fraction of the cost.

The small, mountainous country in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan, is becoming a new hub for Indian medical aspirants, surpassing traditionally preferred nations like Russia, Ukraine, and the Philippines.

Why Indian Students Prefer Kyrgyzstan

The experts stated that Kyrgyzstan has emerged as a popular destination for Indian students seeking medical education abroad, following tensions in Ukraine, which had been the earlier preferred destination for medical students amid conflict with Russia. The country's medical universities offer affordable tuition fees, English-medium instruction, and curricula aligned with the guidelines of India's National Medical Commission (NMC).

Several established institutions like Osh State Medical University, Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA), and the International Higher School of Medicine (IHSM) have a good reputation among Indian students. The key reasons driving the choice include:

Up to 70% lower tuition and living expenses compared to Indian private medical colleges

100% English-medium instruction, minimising language barriers

Curricula aligned with India’s National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines

5.5-year MBBS degree programs that include mandatory internships

Direct flights and cultural familiarity with India in food and lifestyle

What Are Concerns

According to reports, while Kyrgyzstan’s established universities continue to maintain quality, several newly opened private colleges have come under scrutiny for being influenced or owned by Pakistani entities. According to reports from the Indian Embassy and intelligence agencies, these institutions pose serious risks, including:

Poor academic quality and no hospital affiliations

Issuing fake or insufficiently earned degrees

Enrolling students, especially from sensitive regions like Kashmir, without proper screening

Potential for ideological indoctrination and radicalisation

Frequent visits by Pakistani political figures hint at deeper geopolitical motives

Colleges Licensed In Exchange For Cash

A senior official warned, saying, “These colleges were licensed in exchange for cash without adequate vetting. Their objective is not education — it’s profit and ideological influence.”

He further added that the following institutions have reportedly been flagged for Pakistani influence or control for action. “ADAM University, International University of Science and Medicine (IUSM), Royal Metropolitan University, Avicenna International Medical University, Al-Tamimi (ABC University), OSH-IMU, Central Asian International Medical University (CAIMU), and Jalalabad International University (JAIU),”

A senior official stated, compounding the problem is a network of unauthorised Indian education agents who are actively promoting these questionable colleges in exchange for large commissions. These agents hide the true status and recognition of the colleges, circulate fake brochures and misleading rankings and target uninformed, financially vulnerable families in Tier-II and Tier-III cities

A defence analyst noted, “These agents are gambling with students’ futures, putting them on a path that could lead to both academic failure and emotional trauma.”

What Needs To Be Done For Protection

Amidst escalating concerns, several institutions have reportedly been flagged by the Indian intelligence for Pakistani influence or under the control of Pakistani entities. The situation is further complicated by a network of unauthorised Indian education agents who are aggressively promoting these dubious colleges in Kyrgyzstan in exchange for big commissions. These agents often mislead students and their families by:

Hide the true status and recognition of the colleges

Circulate fake brochures and misleading rankings

Target uninformed, financially vulnerable families in Tier-II and Tier-III cities

An education analyst noted, “These agents are gambling with students’ futures, putting them on a path that could lead to both academic failure and emotional trauma.”

The experts have suggested that to address the multi-layered crisis, the following urgent actions should be taken:

Immediately blacklist Pakistani-influenced institutions

Mandate transparent disclosure of university ownership in all official materials

Create and publish a list of embassy-certified education consultants

Enforce student welfare and safety standards, especially in foreign hostels

Launch awareness campaigns in high-risk states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kashmir

The experts further suggested that the medical education in Kyrgyzstan can be a golden opportunity for Indian students, but only if they make informed and careful choices. While reputed institutions offer genuine, affordable pathways to global medical careers, others risk delivering fake degrees, ideological exposure, and lifelong setbacks.

It is said that the move is not only aimed at studying abroad, but it is also about protecting India’s youth, ensuring national credibility, and maintaining security and educational integrity.