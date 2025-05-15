Operation Sindoor Has Rekindled Bharat’s Confidence: S Gurumurthy

S. Gurumurthy—editor of Thuglak Magazine and leading nationalist thinker—hailed the success of Operation Sindoor as a turning point in Bharat’s military resurgence and geopolitical stature. In a conversation with Republic, he said, “The success of Operation Sindoor has resulted in Bharat regaining that confidence over its defence capabilities.”

He credited the triumph not just to the might of India’s armed forces but also to the firm resolve of the political leadership. “The success of operations signifies not only the capabilities of our armed forces but also the strong political will,” he said.

On the economic repercussions for Pakistan, Gurumurthy minced no words. “Pakistan as a state was born in a lie, and it continues to live in that lie for theological reasons,” he stated, warning that Islamabad’s anti-Bharat obsession would cost it dearly. “Pakistan will continue to lose economically if it keeps hate against Bharat as its core ideology. It might survive by going to the IMF for the 20th time, but if it does not change, it will ultimately collapse,” he warned.

He also spoke on how Operation Sindoor enhances Bharat’s strategic position amid shifting global power equations. While dismissive of Donald Trump’s role in global geopolitics—“President Trump should not be taken seriously on global issues. His only mission is MAGA—Make America Great Again.

While issuing a clear note of caution on China, he said, “China is a country Bharat must take seriously. It has used Pakistan as an instrument for strategic gain. But as geo-economic strategy becomes more decisive in the coming years, Bharat will also successfully tackle the challenge posed by China,” he said.

Gurumurthy believes Operation Sindoor is a crucial step toward India's emergence as a military superpower. “We’ve been behind in this quest. China conducted its nuclear tests in 1964—we waited until 1998. But strong political leadership holds the key,” he pointed out, crediting the strategic strides to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now Narendra Modi.