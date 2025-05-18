Operation Sindoor Is Not Yet Over: Indian Mission In Portugal Gives Pakistani Protestors a Reality Check With Poster Strike

Lisbon: India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan, following the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, appears to be continuously haunting the neighbours. In continuation of the fearful impact, the Indian mission in Portugal turned the tables on Pakistani protestors in Lisbon, showcasing the might and precision of India's Operation Sindoor. The Indian Envoy, Pradeep Kumar, along with other diplomats, stood firm, displaying large pictures of ‘Operation Sindoor - is not yet over’ as a group of Pakistanis arrived outside the Indian mission to protest.

The dramatic incident occurred on Sunday as Pakistani protestors, armed with pictures of Pakistan Army Chief Munir, attempted to make a statement. However, their efforts were swiftly countered by the Indian diplomats, who refused to back down. The Indian mission's bold display of Operation Sindoor's success sent a strong message, leaving the Pakistani protestors fuming, mocked and frustrated.

The Indian Envoy's decision to showcase Operation Sindoor's achievements was a masterstroke, showcasing India's military prowess and its ability to strike at the heart of terrorism, even 100 kilometres inside. The picture gesture served as a firm reminder of India's unwavering resolve to tackle terrorism head-on, sending a clear message to Pakistan that India will not be intimidated.

The Pakistani protestors, on the other hand, seemed to be caught off guard by the Indian mission's bold response. Their attempts to project Pakistan's narrative were met with a stern rebuke, as the Indian diplomats stood firm, unwavering in their commitment to national security.

The incident in Lisbon also showcased India's impactful and growing diplomatic and strategic clout. The Indian mission's bold response has sent a strong message to Pakistan and the world at large, showcasing India's determination to protect its interests and sovereignty.

The foreign affairs experts suggested that the display of Operation Sindoor's pictures was a clever move, as it highlighted India's surgical strike capabilities and its ability to target terrorist hideouts with precision. The pictures also made a mockery of the Pakistani protestors who gathered outside the Indian mission amidst rising tension between the two countries following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.