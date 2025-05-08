sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pak Senator Cries In Assembly, Says Save Pakistan From India After Operation Sindoor

Updated May 8th 2025, 17:01 IST

Pak Senator Cries In Assembly, Says Save Pakistan From India After Operation Sindoor

Former Pakistan Army officer and current MNA Tahir Iqbal broke down in Parliament, pleading, “God, please keep this country safe,” as India’s Operation Sindoor

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
New Delhi: Pakistani Senator and former army officer broke down in panic inside National Assembly pleading his government to save the country from India after Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting several terrorist camps inside its territory to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan National Assembly member Tahir Iqbal broke into tears when he was talking about India’s ongoing operations saying “God, please keep this country safe."

Pakistan