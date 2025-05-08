Pakistan Shuts All Main Airports as Blast Rocks Lahore Day After India Destroys Terror Infra

New Delhi: Pakistan shut down airports in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad and closed its entire airspace on Thursday after multiple blasts were reported in Lahore. Explosions occurred near Walton Airport and Gulberg, triggering panic and high alert in the city.

Reports also claimed an explosion at the Lahore airfield, with visuals of plumes of smoke emerging from the area. The Pakistan Army has been deployed on Lahore streets following the incident.

There are also unconfirmed reports of a drone attack on Lahore airport. Meanwhile, air traffic across Pakistan remains disrupted with flights diverted and minimal activity in the airspace.

In Balochistan, an attack on a Pakistan Army convoy reportedly killed 12 soldiers.