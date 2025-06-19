Operation True Promise 3: Iran Pounds Israel With Ultra-Heavy Sejjil Missiles As It Launches 12th Strike

Tehran: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched its twelfth wave of strike targeting critical sites in Israel under its Operation ‘True Promise 3’. In its latest escalation, Iran launched ultra-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil Missiles.

In a statement, Iran's IRGC said, "The twelfth wave of Operation 'True Promise 3' has begun with the launch of ultra-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles."

What are Sejjil missiles?

Sejjil missiles, powered by solid fuel and with long-range capabilities, are among Iran’s most accurate and powerful strategic weapons. They possess the ability to penetrate and destroy critical enemy targets.

Earlier today, Iran in another strike targeted a hospital in Israel as the conflict continues to boil tensions in the middle east. Israel has a view that Iran just cannot have nuclear weapons, fearing if they succeed then Tehran would use it against them. While Iran says that all their escalation are retaliatory in nature adding if Israel stops attacking them, they will stop too.

Israel hits Iran's heavy water reactor at Arak's nuclear site, releases evidence

Earlier today, Israel pounded a water reactor at Iran’s Arak nuclear site which is said to be part of the Tehran nuclear program. Israel also released a video evidence of their forces targeting the critical nuke location in Iran, triggering panic in Tehran.

Much of Israel’s focus had been on Tehran’s enrichment of Uranium but experts but they kept a watch at Islamic Arak heavy water reactor site.

The Arak facility is 250 kilometers — 155 miles — southwest of Tehran. According to experts, the reactor could produce plutonium which could be used in making atomic bombs.