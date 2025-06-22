'Order Mass Production Of Coffins': Iranian Lawmaker's Stern Warning To US After Airstrikes On Nuclear Sites

Tehran: After the US bombing on three key Iranian nuclear sites amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel, an Iranian member of parliament (MP), Qasem Ravanbakhsh, has issued a chilling warning to President Donald Trump, suggesting he "order mass production of coffins" for American forces stationed in the region. The Iranian lawmaker's threatening remark came up in response to the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Trump claimed had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment infrastructure.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had also condemned the US airstrikes, labelling them as "criminal acts" and "war crimes". Araghchi warned that the United States would face "everlasting consequences" for its actions. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also vowed to retaliate, warning the US to "expect regrettable responses" following its strikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities.

The US airstrikes targeted three major Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground Fordow facility, believed to be a key site for uranium enrichment. However, Ravanbakhsh disputed the extent of the damage, stating that the Fordow facilities remain largely intact. "The damage to the Fordow facilities is not as great as the American media and the criminal Trump are saying, and the underground facilities have not been damaged," he said.

Saudi Arabia Expresses Concerns, Pakistan Condemns US Strikes

Ravanbakhsh issued a sharp warning to the United States, vowing retaliation against what he called the "terrorist forces of America". "Trump should order mass production from coffin-making companies as soon as possible to transfer the bodies of American military personnel stationed in the region," Ravanbakhsh said. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also condemned the US airstrikes, labelling them as "criminal acts" and "war crimes". Araghchi warned that the United States would face "everlasting consequences" for its actions.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has issued "deep concerns" over the US strikes, while Pakistan has condemned the attacks, citing a violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter. The United Nations has also warned of a "dangerous escalation", cautioning that the conflict could spiral out of control with "catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region and the world".