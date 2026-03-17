‘Ordering the Elimination of Iranian Leaders’: Netanyahu’s Office Shares New Photo of Israeli PM Amid Death Rumours

New Delhi: Amid growing rumours about the death of Benjamin Netanyahu during the escalated dispute involving Israel, Iran and the United States, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office posted a new image showing the leader overseeing military operations.

The picture, which was shared from the Israeli prime minister's official X account, is said to depict Netanyahu in a command position amid ongoing military operations against Iran. The caption accompanying the image read: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials.”

The post comes as the confrontation between Israel and Iran deepens, with both sides carrying out strikes on each other’s stances. According to Israeli officials, the picture demonstrates that Netanyahu personally oversees choices pertaining to targeted operations against senior Iranian leadership.

The image has been used by Israeli officials as proof that Netanyahu is personally overseeing strategic choices related to the current offensive against Iranian military and strategic assets.

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Tensions have climbed to unprecedentedly high levels during the latest phase of the conflict. Israeli strikes are reported to have killed several senior Iranian figures, including Ali Larijani. Tehran has responded by launching several waves of drone and missile attacks throughout the area.

Israeli Ambassador to India Rejects Rumours About Netanyahu

Even as the war escalates, speculation about Netanyahu’s safety has been spreading online. Some posts on social media claimed that the Israeli prime minister had been killed or seriously injured during Iranian strikes.

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In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor In-Chief, Arnab Goswami, Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar rejected the rumours.

“Iran is trying to compensate for its losses. There is huge devastation in Iran and they are trying to portray that the regime is holding. That actually, the ruling side is the Israeli side and the United States and the Gulf countries. It is ridiculous,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that a recent video of Netanyahu at a cafe was a deepfake.

“Prime Minister is full speed ahead. I met him more than once since the Modi visit. Israel is performing pretty well in this effort,” Azar clarified.

Speaking about Israel’s military objectives, the ambassador said:

“We are degrading the Iranian capabilities pretty fast. We are going to continue. Actually, we exhausted this effort. Either the Iranians change course, which seems pretty slim chances right now, because they sort of doubled down.”

Azar also said Netanyahu continues to work normally despite the conflict.

“When I was in Israel, he visited Ashdod port. He is continuing with his regular schedule. Of course, he is taking precautions. But things are continuing as usual in terms of his program. No doubt, he has to sit in many cabinet meetings and security consultations. The government is going to pass the budget in the coming days. There are regular things. Israelis are trying to go back to their normal life as much as they can,” Azar said.

He added that the security situation is gradually stabilising in some areas.