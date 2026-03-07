'OTW to Tehran': Cockpit Footage of Israeli Air Force Pilot Above The Clouds Amid War | Watch

Tel Aviv: As the war in Iran enters its second week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has shared a short cockpit footage on social media of a pilot on the way towards Tehran.

Massive explosions were heard in Tehran and other parts of Iran on Saturday. The 33-second clip posted by IDF with the caption, “POV: You're an IDF pilot OTW to Tehran,” comes against this background.

The Times of Israel also shared this video on its social media handle. It included a translation of what the pilots were heard saying in the cockpit.

“We, Israeli Air Force pilots and navigators, are currently flying in formation over the skies of Tehran, en route to strike historic targets,” they said.

In a message to the Israeli people, the pilot said, “We continue to fight, as required around the clock, and feel your support all the time. We wish you, Israeli citizens, a safe and quiet Shabbat.”

The footage also offered a glimpse of several fighter jets flying in formation above clouds and mountainous terrain.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces had released a video showing a F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet shooting down a Yakovlev Yak-130 aircraft that belonged to Iran. The clip captured the exact moment of the strike.

$151 million arms sale

Recently, US President Donald Trump approved a new $151 million arms sale to Israel after Trump said he would not negotiate with Iran without its “unconditional surrender”. US officials also warned of a bombing campaign that would be the most intense in the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile Iran's UN ambassador said that the country would “take all necessary measures” to defend itself.