sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pune Chopper Crash | Middle East Conflict | Walz vs Vance | MUDA Scam | Nepal Floods |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • ‘Our Attack on Israel Is Legal, Rational…Will Give Crushing Response’: Iran Tells UN

Published 23:31 IST, October 1st 2024

‘Our Attack on Israel Is Legal, Rational…Will Give Crushing Response’: Iran Tells UN

Following launch of hundreds of missiles toward Israel, Iran's Permanent Mission to United Nations said that Tehran has given a "legal" and "rational" response.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Iron dome intercepts Iran's missiles after Tehran launched hundreds of missiles
Iron dome intercepts Iran's missiles after Tehran launched hundreds of missiles | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:31 IST, October 1st 2024