'Our Fingers Remain on the Trigger': Iranian President Warns Israel Against Continued Strikes on Lebanon Despite Ceasefire Deal

Tehran, Iran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday slammed Israel over its renewed strikes in Lebanon, despite a two-week ceasefire deal in place to halt the hostilities in West Asia, saying that such actions violate the deal and threaten regional stability.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian described Israel's incursions into Lebanon as a blatant violation of the ceasefire and called the continued attacks a sign of deception and lack of commitment to potential agreements.

He cautioned that the ongoing strikes could undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at completely ending the hostilities in the region, while warning that such actions can trigger Iran to take severe actions against Israel.

Pezeshkian reiterated that repeated aggression by the "Zionist regime" against Lebanon constitutes a serious breach of the ceasefire framework.

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"Renewed aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon blatantly violates the initial ceasefire. Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless. Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters," the Iranian President stated in the post.

The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

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However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also affirmed that Israel will persist in its military operations against Hezbollah, following a series of intense and lethal strikes across Lebanon.