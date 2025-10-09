‘Our Loved Ones Are Coming Home’: Families Celebrate Israel-Hamas Deal, Thank Trump for Brokered Peace

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate as they gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday. | Image: AP

There were scenes of jubilation and relief across Israel and among families of the hostages after the announcement of a breakthrough peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of 48 Israeli captives.

The deal, described as the “first phase” of a broader ceasefire and peace plan, was brokered with the involvement of US President Donald Trump, who confirmed that the release could begin as early as Monday. The development sparked emotional celebrations from Tel Aviv to Washington DC, where families of the hostages gathered to express gratitude and hope.

“Yesterday, we gathered here in the “Sukkah of Hope” with the Trump administration and today President Trump has done it,” said one family representative in Washington. “Our loved ones, the hostages, are coming home. We will not stop fighting until the last of the 48 return to their families,” he said.

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, as they gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday. | Image: AP

In a heartfelt message, the families thanked Trump and his administration for their efforts. “Thank you, President Trump, for your courage,” one woman said in the video released by the families’ group. “Thank you for doing everything you can to bring them home.”

Celebrations In Israel

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, families and friends of those still held in Gaza broke into cheers and song after the deal was announced. Some embraced, others waved Israeli flags, while candles were lit in memory of those who did not survive captivity.

“Thank you to the people of Israel, to the soldiers, to the security forces and to everyone who made this moment possible,” said Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is among those expected to return, adding, “The time has come to bring our children home.”

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, as they gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday. | Image: AP

Despite the joy, many families remained cautiously optimistic. “The joy is deep, but we must be realistic,” said another relative. “Until we see them step into the Red Cross vehicle and meet the IDF soldiers, we will keep praying,” he added.

Deal Details And Implications

Under Phase 1 of the agreement, Israel will pause military operations in Gaza and redeploy troops away from population centres. In exchange, Hamas is expected to release hostages while Israel allows hundreds of aid and medicine trucks to enter the besieged territory.

While Israel is yet to announce a full withdrawal, reports suggest it will take up to 24 hours for the redeployment once the cabinet approves the agreement.

Political Pressure And Global Reactions

The deal comes amid growing international pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced criticism at home for his handling of the war and resistance to earlier ceasefire efforts.

Analysts say Trump’s direct involvement was crucial in breaking the deadlock. In a statement to Fox News, the US President had said, “I told Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israel cannot fight the world. It’s time to bring peace and to bring their people home.”

As celebrations continued through the night, families said they hoped this would mark not just the end of captivity for their loved ones, but the beginning of a lasting peace in the Middle East.