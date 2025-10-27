'Our Right of Defence Against Terrorism Can Never Be Compromised': Jaishankar's Stern Warning To Pak at East Asia Summit | Image: ANI

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, in an indirect warning to Pakistan and a message to the global community, said that India's right to defend itself against terrorism can never be compromised.

Speaking at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, he said that terrorism is a "continuous and corrosive threat" and urged global leaders to to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards it.

"Terrorism poses a continuous and corrosive threat. The world must display zero tolerance; there is no room for ambivalence. Our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised," Jaishankar said while addressing leaders at the summit.

Conflicts Between Nations and Repercussions on World

At the forum, the External Affairs Minister also pointed out the conflicts between nations that have had serious repercussions globally.

"We are also witnessing conflicts that have significant repercussions, near and far. Deep human suffering apart, they undermine food security, they threaten energy flows, and they disrupt trade," he said.

"India, therefore, welcomes the Gaza peace plan. We also seek an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

India's Commitment To ASEAN

Jaishankar further reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN and stressed on the importance of the East Asia Summit.

"India fully supports the activities of the EAS and its future directions. We recently hosted the EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and a conclave of higher educational institutions," he said.

"Our commitment to furthering maritime cooperation remains strong, in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and our shared commitment to the 1982 UNCLOS. 2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation. Notably, more nations have joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar also said that India wishes to host the next EAS Maritime Heritage Festival in Gujarat.

"We wish to propose an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival to be held in the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat. We also intend to host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation."

20th East Asia Summit In Kuala Lumpur

The 20th East Asia Summit, being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, gathered leaders from 19 countries, including ASEAN members, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, to discuss regional cooperation, economic stability, and global security challenges.

Marking the summit's 20th anniversary, leaders are reviewing the progress of EAS cooperation and reflecting on its achievements, focusing on strategic, political, and economic priorities to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across East Asia.

This year's summit also features the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa as Guests of the ASEAN Chair, in recognition of their positions as the current Chairs of BRICS and the G20, respectively. Their participation underscores the growing engagement between ASEAN and other key global groupings.