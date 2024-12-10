Ousted Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's Luxurious Escape Tunnel in Damascus | VIDEO

Damascus: The Syria Civil War ended with the Opposition forces taking control of the major Syrian cities of Aleppo, Hama, Daraa, Homs and the capital city Damascus. With the takeover of Damascus, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad took a plane to an undisclosed location and fled the country. Assad, who has been granted asylum and is now in Russia, had a luxurious escape tunnel in Damascus; take a look at the video of this escape tunnel, circulating on the internet.

Bashar Al-Assad's Luxurious Escape Tunnel in Damascus | VIDEO

As mentioned earlier, the video of ousted Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's escape tunnel has surfaced on the internet. The video captures the lavish seating, electronic appliances and different rooms of the escape tunnel. The video begins with a lounge area with a large screen television and goes on to show an office area, the bedroom, dining area and the kitchen.

The video reveals that the escape tunnel has multiple floors and a staircase that leads towards an exit; used food items and clothes that Assad and his family may have left, are also visible in the video.

Ousted Syrian President Assad Granted Asylum in Russia, UK Shuts Door for British Wife

Russia has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a decision made personally by President Vladimir Putin hours after rebels fully took control of Syria. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to provide details about Assad's current location and stated that President Putin has no plans to meet with him at this time. “Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made the decision to offer asylum to Assad,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

While the Syrian President has been granted asylum in Russia, his British wife Asma Assad is ‘not welcome in UK’. The Foreign Secretary of United Kingdom David Lammy on Monday said that the British wife of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Asma Assad is a "sanctioned individual" and is "not welcome here in the UK." The comments were made in response to questions in the House of Commons on Monday evening when Lammy reaffirmed the UK's stance on Asma Asad's status of coming to the country. "I’ve seen mention in the last few days about Asma Assad potentially attempting to come to the UK, and I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK," said Lammy.

Complete Timeline of the Syria Civil War

Capture of Aleppo on November 27

The rebels who have retained control of Idlib since 2020, advanced eastward toward Aleppo in what came as a "surprise attack" for many, on Nov 27. Two days later, the insurgents gained control of Aleppo, forcing the military to announce a “temporary withdrawal”.

Rebels Declare Victory Over Hama on November 28

On Nov 28, the Syrian military confirmed the deaths of dozens of soldiers in the fighting. After reigniting the conflict which laid dormant for years, the militants, on Dec 1 reportedly turned their approach southward and attempted to seize control of Hama, a city south of Aleppo. On Dec 5, the rebels declared their victory over Hama.

Opposition Forces Take Over Homs on December 6

On Dec 6, the rebels seize two towns on the outskirts of Homs, Syria’s third-largest city. About 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Hama, Homs is the gateway to Damascus and the location of one of Syria’s two state-owned oil refineries. Capturing it would cut the link between Damascus, Assad’s seat of power, and the coastal region where he enjoys wide support. Opposition forces take Homs after government forces abandon it on Dec 7. The city holds the significance of a strategic location as it stands at an important intersection between Damascus, the capital, and Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus — the Syrian leader’s base of support and home to a Russian strategic naval base.

Capture of Damascus: Final Step of Rebels' Offensive

After Homs, the rebels encircled the Syrian capital Damascus as part of the ‘final stage’ of their offensive. On Dec 8, Syrian state television airs a video statement by a group of men saying that President Bashar Assad has been overthrown and all prisoners have been set free. HTS commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani visits the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus and calls Assad’s fall a victory for “the Islamic nation.” Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said that Syria’s government is ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition and hand over its functions to a transitional government.

President Bashar Al-Assad Flees Syria, Seeks Asylum in Russia