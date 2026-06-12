Outgoing DNI Gabbard Drops Bombshell: US Funded Over 120 Biolabs In 30 Countries With Dangerous Pathogens
Outgoing US DNI Tulsi Gabbard revealed that the United States funded over 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine, working with hazardous pathogens and gain-of-function research, alleging past cover-ups and citing biosecurity risks amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: Outgoing US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard dropped a major bombshell on Friday, claiming that the United States government financed over 120 biological laboratories across more than 30 countries, including Ukraine. Gabbard, in a video message posted on X, asserted that the intelligence she was releasing provided fresh evidence of past US funding for biological laboratories. Shockingly, she also revealed that many of these laboratories have worked with pathogens that cause infectious diseases.