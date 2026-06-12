Washington: Outgoing US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard dropped a major bombshell on Friday, claiming that the United States government financed over 120 biological laboratories across more than 30 countries, including Ukraine. Gabbard, in a video message posted on X, asserted that the intelligence she was releasing provided fresh evidence of past US funding for biological laboratories. Shockingly, she also revealed that many of these laboratories have worked with pathogens that cause infectious diseases.