Over 2500 Seafarers Repatriated From Gulf Region Amid US-Iran War

New Delhi: Amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior government official has informed that India's repatriation operations in West Asia and the Gulf region are continuing with over 2500 Indian seafarers being repatriated from various locations. He underlined that the safety and security of Indian seafarers remains the top priority.

The remarks were made by Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, during an inter-ministerial briefing here.

"DG shipping control room has handled 6,918 calls and more than 14,605 emails since activation. In the past 24 hours, 25 calls and 135 emails have been received. The ministry, through the Director General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,563 Indian seafarers so far, including 25 seafarers in the last 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region."

Randhawa underlined that the safety and security of Indian seafarers remains the top priority, and the ministry is monitoring the situation on a continuous basis and assured to extend all possible help.

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"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations."

He also informed that the Indian-flagged crew tanker Desh Garima has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to arrive at Mumbai on Wednesday. He also informed that there have been no injuries reported after a firing incident involving two Indian vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Indian flagged crude tanker Desh Garima, carrying 97,422 metric tons of crude oil, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 18th April. The vessel with 31 Indian seafarers on board is expected to arrive at Mumbai on April 22, 2026."

Tensions continue in West Asia amid two week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Randhawa added, "In the past 48 hours, two Indian vessels, VLCC Sanmar Herald and bulk carrier Jag Arnav, reported a firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following which they returned to the Persian Gulf. There have been no injuries to any crew reported. The ministry is in close and continuous communication with the crew, the owners of both the vessels, and is continuously monitoring the situation."