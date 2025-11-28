'845 Days In Custody, Father Held In Death Cell': Imran Khan's Son Warns Shehbaz-Munir, Urges World To Demand 'Proof Of Life'

Imran Khan’s son publicly accused authorities of placing the former PM in solitary confinement without transparency. | Image: Republic

Rawalpindi: Intense overnight demonstrations continued outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan staged a sit-in demanding access to the imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder. Protesters were heard chanting, “Every Pashtun is Imran Khan”, as security personnel surrounded the prison compound.

The protests gained momentum after Imran Khan’s son publicly accused authorities of placing the former PM in prolonged solitary confinement without transparency. He claimed Khan has now been held in detention for 845 days, and for the past six weeks, has reportedly been kept in a “death cell” with no external communication.

In a statement shared online, he alleged that Khan’s sisters have been denied visitation despite court orders permitting access, and that there have been no calls, meetings, or confirmation of Khan’s physical condition.

“This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition”, he stated, adding that he and his brother have had “no contact” with their father.

He further warned that Pakistan’s government and “its handlers” would be held “legally, morally and internationally accountable” for Khan’s safety and treatment in detention.

Calling the situation “inhumane isolation”, the former premier’s son appealed to international watchdogs, human rights bodies, and global leaders to demand proof of life and press for enforcement of court-ordered access to the jailed leader. He reiterated that Khan is being held “solely for political reasons”.

Meanwhile, political momentum around the protests intensified through the night as senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government representatives and PTI lawmakers joined the sit-in.