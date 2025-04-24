Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Is the New Osama Bin Laden: Ex Pentagon Official’s on Point Take

New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, comparing him to Osama bin Laden. “The only difference between Osama bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Osama lived in a cave, and Munir lives in a palace. Beyond that, they are the same and their end should also be the same,” Rubin said to news agency ANI.