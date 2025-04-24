Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Is the New Osama Bin Laden: Ex Pentagon Official’s on Point Take

Updated April 24th 2025, 12:49 IST
New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, comparing him to Osama bin Laden. “The only difference between Osama bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Osama lived in a cave, and Munir lives in a palace. Beyond that, they are the same and their end should also be the same,” Rubin said to news agency ANI.
He also urged the United States to stop pretending this was a “spontaneous attack” and called on Washington to declare Pakistan a “state sponsor of terror.”
