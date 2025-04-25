BSF Jawan Detained, Flag Meet Snubbed: India-Pakistan Border Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amid rising border tensions, Pakistan failed to attend a scheduled flag meeting with Indian forces today, deepening concerns over the fate of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable who remains in Pakistani custody after inadvertently crossing the international border.

The constable, identified as Purnab Kumar Shaw from the 24th Battalion, crossed the zero line in the Ferozepur sector at approximately 12 pm on Wednesday while on duty near the Mamdot block, officials confirmed. Shaw was deployed to provide security to a group of local farmers harvesting wheat beyond the cobra fence when he mistakenly strayed across the border.

According to officials, he inadvertently strayed approximately 30 meters into Pakistani territory and was detained by the Pakistan Rangers. Shaw was in uniform and carrying his G2 service rifle, three magazines, and 60 rounds when he was detained by Pakistan Rangers. According to updates, he was later seen blindfolded in a vehicle, raising alarm over his treatment in custody.

"The jawan inadvertently entered Pakistan territory and was taken into custody. All efforts are on to ensure his safe and early return," said BSF Punjab Frontier Inspector General Atul Fulzele.

Two flag meetings between Indian and Pakistani border forces one on Wednesday evening and another at 2 pm Thursday ended inconclusively, with Pakistan giving no commitment on the constable’s release. Hopes for a breakthrough today were dashed as Pakistan skipped the scheduled flag meeting, a move that Indian officials described as "deeply disappointing."

Meanwhile, the BSF remains in contact with its Pakistani counterparts, urging for Shaw’s safe and early repatriation. Sources on the ground added that Pakistan has not constructed a barbed wire fence along the zero line in that area, contributing to confusion and accidental crossings.

The incident occurs at a time of heightened border alert, especially following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists. India has since taken strict diplomatic measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani military attachés, and shutting down the Attari land transit post.