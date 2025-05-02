Pak Journalist's Mic Switched Off As He Questions 'Where Is PM Shehbaz Sharif' Fearing India's Action After Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani journalist mic switched off after he questions where is PM Shehbaz Sharif as India plans strong action to avenge Pahalgam attack. | Image: X

Islamabad: A Pakistani journalist’s mic was switched off after he dared to ask where was his Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a crucial time when tensions are high with India as New Delhi plans to punish terror perpetrators and their backers who were behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dunia News reporter Syed Zafar Hussain asked the question to Deputy Prime Minister and other government officials during a presser in Islamabad.

The reporter began by saying, “I am from Dunia News and my questions is to the Deputy Prime Minster. You are a politician, so let me ask you some political questions as well.”

From the past one and a half week, this whole situation (India-Pakistan tension) has been going on. I would like to know where is our Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

“Where is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, We don’t see him anywhere in the front. He’s the leader of the nation… shouldn’t he come forward and lead their people” Hussain asked.

The journalist further said the Prime Minister must get his peoples’ trust, talk and tell us what’s going on. How the government wants to deal with this whole situation. This issue of war between two countries is not a small matter, he said.

As the journalist was still speaking, his mike appeared to cut off. After a gap of few second, Pakistani’s Deputy Prime Minister responded to the reporter and said, “Political statement well taken, let me answer that PM Shehbaz Sharif right from his arrival from Ankara on April 23 to Islamabad has been in touch throughout.”

The very next morning after his arrival from Ankara, he chaired the National Security Committee. He also had series of interactions with the NSC, Pakistan’s Deputy PM Muhammad Ishaq Dar said.

Dar further questioned the reporter saying he was amazed that he (journalist) had no idea about this or he’s been watching only the Indian channels.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is leading from the front and both military and civil leadership under his chairmanship has been working day and night.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, Pakistan -backed terrorists targeted innocent Indian civilians who were visiting Kashmir as tourists to spend their vacation but their stay resulted in a tragedy.