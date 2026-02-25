"Pak PM Would Have Died...": Trump Makes New Claim Over India-Pakistan Conflict

Washington: In his annual State of the Union (SOTU) address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, US President Donald Trum, has for the umpteenth time, made renewed claims that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He also claimed that his intervention had successfully averted a potential nuclear conflict between the two countries.

During his address, the US President said that the situation following the Pahalgam terror attack could have spiralled into a nuclear war. “Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war,” Trump said, adding that “35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement.”

The US President then went on to elaborate on the extensive role he claims to have played in bringing international conflicts under control.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was responsible for halting the India-Pakistan conflict, using trade agreements and tariff measures as leverage to dissuade both countries from escalating tensions. However, this claim by the US President has not been endorsed by India as of now.

Trump was referring to the May 2025 military confrontation that followed the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were shot dead. In response, India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking on terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

Earlier last week as well, Trump reiterated his claim that he had mediated between India and Pakistan during the May 2025 standoff. Speaking at his Board of Peace event, he said that he had warned India and Pakistan that trade negotiations would be halted unless they resolved their differences. “...I called them and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up... And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I'm going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries,” he said.

Following his address, the White House posted on social media calling Trump the 'President of Peace.