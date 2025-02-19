sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pakistan’s 1971 Moment in Modi 3.0: MP Rehman's Big Admission, Says Islamabad Has Lost Baluchistan Control

Updated 19:17 IST, February 19th 2025

Pakistan’s 1971 Moment in Modi 3.0: MP Rehman's Big Admission, Says Islamabad Has Lost Baluchistan Control

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, member of National Assembly in Pakistan, has confirmed that they have lost control in Baluchistan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Islamabad: Pakistan MP Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has made a big admission in National Assembly confirming that his country has lost its control in Baluchistan adding that Pakistan's 1971 moment has arrived yet again.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said, “I swear by my heart that at this moment there are 5-7 groups in  Baluchistan who if retaliate then they will be granted the Independence and the country will break once again,” like it happened in 1971 when Pakistan lost east Pakistan and Bangladesh was formed.

A video has surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, showing Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Pakistani lawmaker, making the big admission in the National Assembly, in yet another embarrassing moment for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The tweet reads, “Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in National Assembly of Pakistan confirming that Pakistan has lost his writ in Baluchistan and Pakistan's 1971 moment has arrived yet again.”

Published 19:05 IST, February 19th 2025

