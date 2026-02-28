Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: US Embassy In Pak Issues Security Advisory Amid Rising Tensions, Urges Citizens To 'Keep Low Profile'

Islamabad: The United States Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan have issued a security alert for American citizens amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In the advisory, the US Embassy stated that Pakistani security forces have increased their presence in major cities in response to potential terrorist threats owing to the conflict. “Law enforcement facilities, military installations, and major commercial centers remain likely targets for terrorist organizations,” it said.

Urging U.S. citizens to exercise caution when visiting such locations, especially during peak hours, the embassy said, "We remind U.S. citizens to observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date." STEP refers to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, a service that allows US citizens and nationals to enroll their trip abroad and stay updated with the alerts issued by the embassy.

The advisory further enlisted actions that it encouraged the US citizens to take, including monitoring local media for updates, exercising caution and leaving areas where they find themselves in the vicinity of ongoing military activities, carrying valid identification documents and reviewing the country security report to stay updated. "Keep a low profile and be aware of your surroundings," it said.

This comes after Islamabad declared "open war" on the Afghan Taliban government following renewed clashes along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan bombed Kabul and Kandahar on Friday, hours after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops in retaliation to the airstrikes earlier this week.

US President Donald Trump said that he got along with Pakistan very well while speaking to reporters on Friday. When asked if his intervention would be sought amid the conflict, Trump responded that Pakistan is “doing terrifically well”.