Pakistan, Afghanistan Resume Talks In China As Beijing Seeks Ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan governments have resumed talks in China, which is mediating between the two sides to broker a durable ceasefire after more than a month of fighting, two Pakistani officials said Wednesday.

A third person who is in a position to know about China's mediation efforts said the talks were aimed at ending the current fighting.

Representatives from both countries are meeting in Urumqi, in northern China, the officials told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

China has not commented.

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Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs neither confirmed nor denied the latest development.

However, the talks in Urumqi are seen as a potential relief for millions of people in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan, the sources in Pakistan said, adding they may last for days and that they were only the beginning of a peace process between the two.

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According to the sources, the latest round of talks began after both sides accepted China’s offer to mediate and the two sides will continue their talks on Thursday to end the fighting. China has, since late February, urged both sides to resume dialogue and its special envoy, Yue Xiaoyong, met his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Sadiq, last month after visiting Kabul.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of providing a safe haven for militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan, especially for the Pakistani Taliban. The group is separate but closely allied with the Afghan Taliban, which took over Afghanistan in 2021 in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led troops. Kabul denies the charge.

Pakistan’s former special envoy for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, expressed hope that the talks, if officially confirmed, would lead to substantive progress.

“If both sides reach an agreement as a result of reported talks, the critical issue will be a verification mechanism to ensure Afghan territory is not used for attacks against Pakistan,” Durrani said.

The fighting, which erupted in late February, has been the most severe between Afghanistan and Pakistan in decades. Shortly after clashes began, Pakistan declared it was in “open war” with Afghanistan. The fighting has seen repeated cross-border clashes as well as airstrikes inside Afghanistan, including several in the Afghan capital Kabul.

Last month, Afghanistan said a Pakistani airstrike hit a drug-treatment center in Kabul, killing more than 400 people. The toll could not be independently confirmed. Pakistan has disputed the claim and denied targeting civilians, saying it struck an ammunition depot.

The Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told the AP at the time that Pakistan had “only targeted terrorist infrastructure” in Kabul, not any hospital, saying: “We have just gone after the Afghan Taliban regime, their military setups, their terrorist infrastructure, and all the setups which are supporting or promoting terrorists.”

Although the two sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, fighting later resumed at a lower intensity compared with the heavy clashes seen in February and March, when Pakistan’s air force repeatedly targeted what it said were Pakistani Taliban positions and Afghan military sites. Afghanistan has said the airstrikes hit civilian areas.

The two sides have a long history of tense relations, but the latest violence has alarmed the international community, particularly because militant groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group remain present in the region and have sought to regroup.

The latest fighting also undermined a Qatari-mediated ceasefire reached in October, which had halted earlier clashes that killed dozens of civilians, security personnel and militants. The two sides dispute casualty figures. Another recent round of talks in Saudi Arabia remained inconclusive.

Previous peace talks held in Istanbul in November failed to produce a lasting agreement.