Global Humiliation For Pakistan Air Force, Fact Checked By X For Using Video Games, SpaceX Videos To Fool Citizens

Islamabad: Pakistan once again made itself a subject of embarrassment after it shared a video boosting its air force might but subjected to an international humility after the post got fact checked by X, formerly, Twitter.

The clip was shared by DGPR, the official handle of the Pakistan's Air Force with a statement that reads, “Reaffirms unwavering commitment to national sovereignty and defence excellence."

However, the Pakistani Air Force soon became a subject for international humiliation after the video was fact-checked by X, exposing Pakistani air force using SpaceX videos, footages from video games to create a fake impression of its air force might.

The account is using videos from SpaceX and video games such as Call of Duty, footages from Turkish Drones, S-300 and claiming it to be their own.

The Pakistani air force released the video at a time when tensions with India are high. Islamabad is anticipating a big response from India to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir when 4-5 terrorists, singled out and hand-picked innocent Hindus who were visiting Kashmir for vacations and barbarically shot them dead.

Terrorists targeted 26 innocent civilians and purposely shot dead men in front of their wife, children and parents and asked survivors to go tell Modi on how they killed them.

The incident, one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, has outraged the nation as terrorists selectively killed Hindus and asked victims to recite Kalma.

The unprovoked killings on religious lines once again proved hand of terror exporter Pakistan's hand in Pahalgam to disturb the peace process in Kashmir.