Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Attends Funeral Of Officer Who Captured Abhinandan, Killed In Anti-TTP Operation

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir attended the funeral of Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, the officer who captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman during a dogfight in February 2019. Major Syed was killed in a fierce encounter with Tehreek‑i‑Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants on June 25, 2025, in Sararogha, South Waziristan, close to the Afghanistan border.

Shah’s funeral was held at his village Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir praised Major Shah, stating “Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism.” He was laid to rest with full military honour in his hometown.

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed their condolences, recognizing him as a fighter against “Fitna al‑Khawarij,” a term used by Pakistani officials to refer to the TTP.

Who Was Major Shah?

Commissioned in 2011, Shah was part of Pakistan’s elite Special Services Group (SSG). He gained national recognition in 2019 after he captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after the Indian MiG‑21 was shot down over Pakistani soil. He was promoted for his bravery in protecting Abhinandan from a potentially violent mob, becoming a symbol of military valor.

In a recent operation, Shah was leading a raid against TTP militants. Reportedly, Shah and 27-year-old Lance Naik Jibran Ullah lost their lives during the confrontation, while Pakistani forces managed to kill at least 11 militants and injure seven others.